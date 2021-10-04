WILLIAMSON - Gloria Dean Michael Gilbert, 77, Williamson, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Monroe and grew up in Winder, a daughter of the late Clarence R. Michael and Margaret Rogers Michael. Gloria was a 1962 graduate of Winder High School. She worked at C & S Bank in Atlanta for many years, retiring as an assistant to the vice-president. She enjoyed trips to the mountains, flowers, gardening and gambling. Gloria was a sentimental soul and friendly to everyone. She was a long-time member of Williamson United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her cousin, Allen Black.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Dennis Dean Gilbert; cousins, Carol Glass, Betty Perdue, Tina, Terri, David, Allen, Deborah, Greg, Barry, Victoria and Amelia; a half-brother, Roy Maynard; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gene and Julie Gilbert; nephew and niece, Michael and Michelle; and great-niece and great-nephew, Joshua and Missy.
Family to receive friends: Monday, October 4, 2021 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Winder.
Graveside service: Monday, October 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, www.parkinson.org, in memory of Gloria.
Arrangements handled by Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In