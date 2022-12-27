JEFFERSON - Gloria Elizabeth Smith Boone, 65, Jefferson, entered rest Friday, December 23, 2022.
Mrs. Boone was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late Alfred Lawrence Smith Sr. and the late Thelma Wilson Smith. Mrs. Boone was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was a buyer at Tencate Geosynthetics.
Survivors include her husband, John W. Boone, Jefferson; two sons, Benji Boone (Jada), Jefferson, and Brandon Boone (Brianna), Jefferson; brother, Alfred Lawrence “Smitty” Smith Jr., Maysville; and five grandchildren, Kaylie, Colton, Case, Charleigh and Chandleigh Boone.
Funeral service: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Calvary Baptist Church with the Reverends Matt Dibler, Mark Stroud and Benji Boone officiating with burial to follow in the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Benji, Brandon, Colton and Case Boone along with Michael and Dustin Smith. Honorary pallbearers are David Hodges, Jessie Bradshaw and Phil Chen.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 1975 Georgia Highway 82, Statham, Georgia 30666.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
