STATHAM - Gloria Jean Freeman, 77, Statham, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
She was a member of Midway Christian Church. Gloria was a devoted fan of NASCAR, Jeff Gordon and Elvis. She loved her family and worked hard to keep them close to each other.
She was preceded in death by her parents, C. D. and Hattie Hall; her loving husband, Terry Freeman; a daughter, Terri Lynn Freeman; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Freeman; two brothers, Jack and Ken Hall; and three sisters, Helen Chancey, Karen Everett and Joyce Hall.
Gloria is survived by two sons, Mark Freeman, Statham, and Chris Freeman (Misty), Winder; a daughter, Teresa McBride (Michael), Acworth; a brother, Nat Hall, Statham; seven grandchildren, Michael Dunn (Ashley), Blake Dunn (Kari), Andrew Freeman, Lauren Freeman, Ashley Freeman, Amber Freeman and Matt McBride (Emma); and two great-grandchildren, Beau Dunn and Thea McBride.
Funeral service: Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. John Burchfield officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Friday, July 2, 2021 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder has been entrusted with arrangements.
