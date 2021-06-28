WATKINSVILLE - Gloria Jean Gibson Morgan, 79, Watkinsville, entered into Heavenly rest on Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Mrs. Morgan was born in the Redstone Community in Jackson County, a daughter to the late James Aubrey and Sallie Belle Dameron Gibson. Mrs. Morgan was a retiree of DuPont and was of the Christian faith. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Morgan was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Coker and Ottis (Sonny) Morgan; granddaughter, Carrie Coker; sisters, Mary Lee, Sue Hawkins and Jacquelyn Reid; and brothers, John G. Gibson and James A. Gibson.
Survivors include sons, Steve Coker and his wife Barbara, Redstone Community, and Scott Coker and his wife Cheryl, Maxeys; daughter, Abby Silvey and her husband Greg, Kalamazoo, Mich.; brother, A.G. Gibson; sisters, Nell Archer and Carol Dills, all of the Redstone Community; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Redstone United Methodist Church with Pastor Greg Silvey officiating. The body will lie in state from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church. The burial will follow in the Redstone United Methodist Church Cemetery with family honored as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In