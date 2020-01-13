JEFFERSON - Gloria Rose Pesaresi Lombardo, 93, Jefferson, died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Lombardo was born in Marlton, N.J., to the late Nazzareno and Josephine Paoloni Pesaresi. She was a former employee of The Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and retired from the City of Clearwater in Florida. She was a strong, independent, hard-working woman who loved her family unconditionally.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lombardo was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Frank Lombardo; daughter, Joyce Eleanor Carver; grandson, Jason Carver; sisters, Mary Vogt and Jeanne Bisignano; and brothers, Valentino Pesaresi and Victor Pesaresi.
Mrs. Lombardo is survived by her daughters, Gloria Jean Carlson and Tricia Wolfe, both of Jefferson; sons, Alex Lombardo, Seminole, Fla., and Tim Lombardo, Hoschton; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at The Chantry at The Grove with Pastor John Wood officiating. Interment will follow in Sunrise Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In