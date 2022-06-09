Gloria Smith Pitts, 79, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Gloria was the daughter of the late Marshall Duncan and Doris Hendrix Smith.

Survivors include her husband, David R. Pitts; children; Eric Todd (Lori-Ann) Harber, Joel Lance (Christina) Harber, Dawn (Johnny) Ray, Karen (Glenn) Benedikt and Stephanie (Kevin) Addis; sisters; Carolyn Craft, Sandra (Jerry) Adams and Jacqui (Jim) Christensen; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 3 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. The Rev. Johnny Ray will officiate. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. 

Family to receive friends: Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Hope Lodge, call 1-800-227-2345 for instructions, or to your favorite charity.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of arrangements.

