BOWMAN - Glyn Michael Seigler, 61, Beaver Run, Bowman, passed on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at home.
He was born on June 29, 1959 in Royston to the late Glyn Clark Seigler and Glenda Ruth Moon Seigler. He was a construction worker.
He is survived by his children, Brianne (Alex) Noriega, Calhoun Falls, S.C., Dustin (Adria) Seigler, Hartwell, and Clinton Seigler, Bowman; siblings, Paula Kearns (Tony), Stone Mountain, Wanda Anderson (Scott), South Dakota, and Lanier Seigler, Comer; grandchildren, Josiah, Alexi and Sebastian Noriega, and Amber, Hunter, Mason, Kinsley and Georgia Seigler; and girlfriend, Michelle Lester. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial service: Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Coile and Hall Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will be at the home of Dustin Seigler, 1466 Moore Rd., Hartwell, Ga.
Coile and Hall Funeral Directors and Cremations, 333 E. Johnson Street, Hartwell, will be serving the Seigler family. An online guest registry is available by visiting www.coileandhallfd.com.
