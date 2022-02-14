DANIELSVILLE - Grace Alene Riley, 80, Danielsville, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022.
Born in Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Oliver Peppler and Madeline Pinto. Mrs. Riley resided in several different states including Georgia, California, Ohio and Pennsylvania. She retired from Danielsville Elementary School where she worked in the cafeteria. Grace lived by these three words: Live, Love, Laugh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Barry Riley; and her brother, Dwight Peppler.
Survivors include her husband, Gerald W. Riley, Danielsville; children, Glenda Childs and her husband, Allen, Pennsylvania, and Connie Frank and her husband, Tommy, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Keith Hodapp, Christopher Hodapp, Corey Riley, Ally Hemphill Frank, Lindsay MacGeorge, Allen Childs and Patrick Childs; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Family to receive friends: Friday, February 18, 2022 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
