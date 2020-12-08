MAYSVILLE - Grace C. Gowder, 85, Maysville, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at her residence.
Born on October 24, 1935 in Maysville, Mrs. Gowder was the daughter of the late Johnny Randolph and Annie Mae Reid Carlan. She was a homemaker and was preceded in death by a brother, Hoyt Carlan; a sister, Mildred Wilson; and a grandchild, Christopher Lee Hulett. Mrs. Gowder loved working in her flower garden and was famous for her fried apple pies.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Harold Travis Gowder, of the home; son, Audry Dean (Connie) Gowder, Maysville; daughter, Denise Elaine Gowder, Maysville; brothers, Randall Carlan, Maysville,, Rev. Swayne Carlan, Maysville, Rev. Gene Carlan, Commerce, and Pete Carlan, Lula; sisters, Thelma Brown, Homer, Brenda Garrison, Gainesville, and Evelyn Baker, Nicholson; grandchild, Noah Audry Gowder, Maysville; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Solid Rock Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 2-2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
