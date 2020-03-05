WINDER - Grace Evelyn Hayes, 89, Winder, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.
She was a native of Jackson County and a member of Center United Methodist Church. Grace was a seamstress most of her working life and retired from Statham Garment Company. She loved flowers and was a wonderful cook.
Grace was preceded by her parents, Enos and Leila Blankenship Brock; her children, Larry Fortner, Harvey Hayes, Judy Bohannon, Elaine Hayes and Sara Hayes; and 10 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by a son, Harry Fortner, Winder; 14 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren.
Visitation: Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Funeral service: Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Center United Methodist Church with the Rev. Blane Spence Officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
