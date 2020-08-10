MAYSVILLE - Grace Howard Adams, 85, Maysville, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020.
Born on March 22, 1935 in Gainesville, Mrs. Adams was the daughter of the late Charlie Lee and Wilma Gailey Howard. She was a seamstress with Gainesville Manufacturing and of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include sons, Timothy Lee Adams and Jimmy Edward (Sherrie) Adams; daughter, Deborah (Jimmie) Cleveland; sister, Virginia “Ann” Hill; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
