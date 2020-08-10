adams

MAYSVILLE - Grace Howard Adams, 85, Maysville, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020.

Born on March 22, 1935 in Gainesville, Mrs. Adams was the daughter of the late Charlie Lee and Wilma Gailey Howard. She was a seamstress with Gainesville Manufacturing and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include sons, Timothy Lee Adams and Jimmy Edward (Sherrie) Adams; daughter, Deborah (Jimmie) Cleveland; sister, Virginia “Ann” Hill; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of August 9-15

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.