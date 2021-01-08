Grady Rudolph Smith went peacefully to be with the Lord the morning of Monday, December 28, 2020 at his home at The Glen in Greensboro.
Jan, his beloved wife of 74 years, was with him as his daughter, and grandson, Patricia and Taylor provided round-the-clock support.
Grady’s humor and dry wit were boundless. He loved teaching as much as he loved learning. He enjoyed helping his daughters and grandchildren understand the world, researching Sunday school lessons, and teaching aspiring pilots the rules of flight. As an engineer and architect, he was awed and amazed by the ever unfolding details of Creation.
Grady was born April 18, 1922 in Gainesville (Hall County) to Henry Grady and Bertha (Taylor) Smith. He graduated from Lanier High School in Macon. Upon winning a National Rifle Championship in 1938, Grady was recruited into the Army. In 1942, he enlisted in the newly formed Navy Seabees where his love of construction and engineering blossomed. Using the GI Bill, he graduated from Ga. Tech.
As an architect, he specialized in design and construction of medical facilities. He worked with the Air Force to upgrade base hospitals in the 1960s. He spearheaded federal efforts to create and upgrade building codes for hospitals and medical facilities. In retirement, he worked with FEMA to evaluate damage and plan repairs to medical facilities after natural disasters. A bright part of this work was the opportunity for Grady and Jan to visit Puerto Rico.
Grady met the love of his life in Atlanta. He married Janette Hanson of Jefferson in 1947. They lived in Atlanta, Los Angeles (Calif.), Ogden (Utah), Charlottesville (Va.), Gaithersburg (Md.) and Hoschton before moving to Greensboro in 2019. Throughout their married life, they enjoyed travel – with family or friends - whether sleeping in a canvas tent or a luxury resort. They criss-crossed the United States too many times to count. Their daughters now marvel how they never noticed the “Santa stuff” in the trunk during 3-4 day drives across the country to spend Christmas with grandparents.
Grady and Jan are members of Bethany United Methodist Church in Jefferson. Since moving to Greensboro they have been attending Greensboro Presbyterian Church – lately via facebook.
Grady is a member of the American Legion Albert Gordon Post #56 in Jefferson. He is a 50+ year Freemason and most recently a member of Unity Lodge #36 in Jefferson.
Grady is predeceased by his parents; sister, Wynell (Smith) Stanton; and brother-in-law, Clarence Hayden (CH) Stanton.
Grady is survived by his wife, Jan; three daughters, Peggy (Tom) Savchik, Troy, N.Y., Patricia (Eric) Hughes, Greensboro, and Pam (Terry) Carlson, Gaithersburg, Md.; three grandchildren, Carolyn (Dan) Ramsden, League City, Texas, Taylor Hughes, Atlanta, and Mark Carlson, Gaithersburg, Md.; and three great-grandchildren, Joshua, Emilia and Zachary Ramsden, League City, Texas. Grady is also survived by his brother-in-law, Harris (Frances) Hanson, Jefferson; three nieces, Cynthia (Mike) Burnes, Rome, Sharon (Chris) Shirley, Jefferson, and Vicki (Matt) Allen, Jefferson; nephew, Patmon (Debbie) Hanson, Jefferson; and 11 great and great-great nephews and nieces.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, date and time for services has not yet been established.
Cremation is planned with interment at the Bethany United Methodist Church cemetery at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the American Legion Post #56 Scholarship Fund, 309 Lee St., Jefferson Ga. 30549.
The family thanks the staff of The Glen for their loving service to Jan and Grady. We also thank Bridgeway Hospice and Palliative Care for their counsel over the Christmas holiday.
Jan, who has lost much of her vision, enjoys receiving phone calls while waiting for the “COVID-19 lockdown” to end. We look forward to a vaccine and gathering together sometime soon!
