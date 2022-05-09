COMMERCE - Gram Hodgkins, 73, Commerce, died Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Northside Hospital.
Mr. Hodgkins was born in Winnsboro, Ark., to the late Clarence and Buddy Jo Lee Hodgkins. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Commerce and retired from Georgia Power.
Mr. Hodgkins is survived by his wife, Carol Harber Hodgkins, Commerce; son, Scott Hodgkins (Melanie), Gainesville, and Melody Long, Chateau Elan community; brothers, Steven Hodgkins, Memphis, Tenn., Jim Hodgkins, Ringgold, and Paul Hodgkins, Kilbourne, La.; and grandchildren, Jake, Jesse, Nick, Maddie and Wyatt.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home. The family has asked that attendees dress business casual.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the American Heart Association.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In