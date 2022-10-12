NICHOLSON - Gregory Dale "Hank" Howington, 62, Nicholson, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mr. Howington was born in Commerce to Shirley Lovell Heff of Nicholson. Mr. Howington worked for Burman Printing.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Howington is also survived by his wife, Denise Martin Howington, Nicholson; and son, Zack Howington, Nicholson.
Funeral service: Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 3 p.m. from River of Life Worship Center with Pastors Jonathan English and Bobby Ivester, and Don Watkins officiating with the interment following at Howington Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at the church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
