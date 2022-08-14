JEFFERSON - Gregory “Greg” Emmett Winn, 65, Jefferson, entered rest Saturday, August 13, 2022.
Mr. Winn was born in Athens, a son of the late Emmett Rufus Winn and Doris Gunter Winn of Athens. In addition to his father, Greg is preceded by his son, Emmett Rush Winn. Greg was a lifelong Georgia Bulldog fan, and a NHRA motorcycle racer having been named 1989 Track Champion at Atlanta Dragway. Mr. Winn retired from Dupont after 27 years of service and also from UGA after eight years. Mr. Winn was proud of his children and grandchildren and was a true friend to all who knew him.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Winn is survived by his wife, Vicki Palmer Winn, Jefferson; daughter, Fallon Winn Metcalf (Shane), Athens; five grandchildren, Max Metcalf, Luke Metcalf, Maverik Metcalf, Destiny Winn and Serenity Winn; two sisters, Melanie Savage (Rusty), Watkinsville, and Roxanne Myers (Malcolm), Ila; brother, Steve Winn (Brenda), Arnoldsville; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.
Funeral service: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Dwayne Eller officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Jimmy Allgood, Danny Thompson, Rip Ryan, Max Metcalf, Luke Metcalf, Mick Hawkins, Steve Winn and Fulton Wilson. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Jackson, Dennis Coker, Dennis Tiller, Jim McElroy, Steve Bishop, Artie Kittle, David Sloan and Dennis Johnson.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
