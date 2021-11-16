JEFFERSON - Gregory John Daglis, Jefferson, passed away peacefully in the presence of loved ones on Sunday, November 14, 2021.
Greg loved tennis, was a skilled craftsman, and - most importantly - had love and devotion to his family above all else. He was a proud 32-year employee of Eagle Rock Distributing Company in Norcross and was a friend to all. His generosity and humor touched everyone who knew him.
Greg was preceded by his parents, John and Marie Daglis.
Greg is survived by his wife of 35 years, Felicie; sons, Daniel (wife, Sarah), and Garrett (wife, Ashley); daughter, Rachel; grandchildren, Brayden and Olivia; sister, Theo Van Deventer (husband, Bob); brothers, Tom Daglis (wife, Kim) and Chris Daglis (wife, Janet); and his many nephews and nieces.
Funeral mass: Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lawrenceville.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are requested in Greg's name.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046, 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
