JEFFERSON - Gregory Lee Jackson, 47, Jefferson, entered rest Saturday February 4, 2022.

Greg was born in Decatur, the son of the late Thomas and Lissa Jackson.

Greg is survived by his wife, Angela Simmons Jackson; two sons, Brannon Toms (Krysta), Richmond Hills, and Devin Jackson (Morgan), Jefferson; daughters, Emily Newell (Jon), Carter, Ken., and Alexis Woody (Tristan), McDonough; seven grandbabies that he loved dearly; brothers, Tommy Jackson, Jefferson, and Tim Jackson, Butler; sisters, Donna Nelson, Suwanee, and Cynthia Patterson, Jefferson and a slew of nieces and nephews.

In accordance with Greg’s wishes, his remains will be cremated, and a celebration of his life will be held.

