COMMERCE - Gregory Martin, 54, Commerce, born on March 6, 1966 passed away peacefully March 21, 2020.
Born in Commerce to Guy and Glenda Martin, he lived most of his life in Jackson County.
Greg was a graduate of Jackson County High School and a man who was skilled in many areas. An entrepreneur, he co-founded the G&S Gutter Co. He was happiest when working with his hands. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who instilled that passion into his family. In his spare time, he could often be found plowing a field on his Farmall, cooking a mean low-country boil, building various contraptions in the garage, and watching TV (especially the History Channel).
Greg was extremely proud of his children, Heather Dalton, Ila, Cole Martin, Dahlonega, and Camryn Martin, Commerce; and his grandchildren, Clint, Bentley and Beverly. He is also survived by his mother, Glenda Martin, Jefferson; his father, Guy Martin Jr., Commerce; sister, Dana Nichols (Steve), Nicholson; niece, Whitney Wilson; as well as his many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Arrangements are being made through Milam Funeral and Cremation Services, Gainesville, Florida.
Due to the recommendation of the CDC, and the executive order issued by Governor Brian Kemp banning all gatherings of 10 or more people, in order to comply with this order, the family will hold a celebration of life in honor of Greg at a later date.
