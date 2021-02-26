DANIELSVILLE - Gregory Thomas Morgan, 61, Danielsville, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Morgan was born in Athens on October 23, 1959, son of Mavis Anthony Coile and the late Tommy Morgan. He was a fabricator having worked at Dye Sheet Metal and a Harley-Davidson enthusiast. He attended The Little Country Church in Commerce.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Sheila Bolemon Morgan; son, James Wesley Paul, Griffin; daughter, Brianna Morgan, Danielsville; step-daughter, Chasity Brock, Danielsville; and sister, Lynne Holmes, Oglethorpe County.
Graveside service: Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Anchor Church Cemetery with the Rev. Swayne Cochran officiating. The family is at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
