Greyson Knox Duncan, the infant son of Xavier Duncan and Lindsey Sartain born October 11, 2019, went to be with Jesus on Christmas Day 2019.
In addition to his parents, Greyson is survived by his big sister, Oaklynn Rae Duncan; grandparents, John and Terri Sartain and Jessica Harrison; great- grandparents, Dabrenia Wright, Mitchell and Malinda Sartain, Joe and Susan Moon, and David and Marie Wright. Greyson also has a number of loving uncles, aunts and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother Tammy Sartain.
Visitation: Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 4–6 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Danielsville.
Funeral service: Monday, December 30, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Danielsville with Pastors Wendall Hanley and Robby Brown officiating. Pallbearers: Colton Hanley, Zach Miller, Hunter Chandler and Damon Robertson.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the college savings fund of big sister Oaklynn Rae Duncan at any United Community Bank. The Danielsville branch address is 210 General Daniels Ave. North, Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
