COMMERCE - Gwendolyn Ann Brown Ward, 90, Commerce, died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at her residence.
Ms. Ward was born in Commerce to the late A. Bealer and Mary Barnett Brown. She was a member of Beaverdam Baptist Church and was retired from Shoney’s Restaurant.
Ms. Brown is survived by her sons, Ronnie Ward, Commerce, and Keith Ward, Augusta; daughter, Shelia David, Commerce; sisters, Alice Slocum, Commerce, and Delia Tolbert, Nicholson; brother, Boley Brown, LaGrange; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Beaverdam Baptist Church with the Rev. Chuck Cook officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In