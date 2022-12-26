COMMERCE - Gwendolyn Ann Brown Ward, 90, Commerce, died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at her residence.

Ms. Ward was born in Commerce to the late A. Bealer and Mary Barnett Brown. She was a member of Beaverdam Baptist Church and was retired from Shoney’s Restaurant.

Ms. Brown is survived by her sons, Ronnie Ward, Commerce, and Keith Ward, Augusta; daughter, Shelia David, Commerce; sisters, Alice Slocum, Commerce, and Delia Tolbert, Nicholson; brother, Boley Brown, LaGrange; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Beaverdam Baptist Church with the Rev. Chuck Cook officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of December 25-31

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.