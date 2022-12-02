Gwendolyn “Gwen” F. Kelley, 83, died Thursday, December 1, 2022.
A native of Madison County, she was a daughter of the late Reuben and Virginia Martin Wood and was also preceded in death by her husband, Waymon Kelley; brother, Kenneth Martin Wood; and a great grandson, Jaxson Morris.
Gwen retired with her husband as owners and operators of S&K Bike Shop in downtown Athens. She was a longtime member of East Athens Baptist Church and was active in the Oglethorpe Senior Center for several years.
Survivors include two children, Wanda (Jon) Llewallyn and Mike (Kim) Kelley, all of Winterville; grandchildren, Kevin (Ashleigh) Llewallyn, Kelley (Joseph) Benkoski, Heather (James) Morris and Brooke (Sam) Francis; great-grandchildren, Bridgette Llewallyn, Ally Morris, Brantley Benkoski, Emerson Llewallyn, Myles Morris, Emma Francis and Marlee Francis.
Funeral service: Monday, December 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at East Athens Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Crowe and Robby Duvall officiating. Interment will follow at Athens Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
