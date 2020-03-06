JEFFERSON - Gwendolyn "Gwen" Whitmire Wiley, wife of the late Wayne Wiley of Jefferson, formerly of Anderson, S.C., died March 4, 2020.
She was born in Stephens County, near Toccoa, on August 3, 1925. She and Wayne were married on May 25, 1946. She was the daughter of the late Rolin Buren Whitmire and Vinnie Taylor Whitmire.
She graduated from Stephens County High School and attended Piedmont College, Demorest. She taught school in Stephens County before moving to Anderson, S.C. in 1947. She was a drapery maker and operated Wiley Drapery Services until retirement.
In Anderson she was a member of Pope Drive Baptist Church for 51 years, a member of the Evelyn King Sunday School Class, a G.A. leader and nursery worker for many years. She and her husband moved to Jefferson in 2002 and joined the Jefferson First United Methodist Church and the Stan Escoe Sunday School Class.
Surviving are her son, Richard Wiley and his wife, Gayle, Greensboro, N.C.; daughter, Beth Rector, Jefferson; four grandchildren, Jason Wiley and his wife, Ginger, Frederick, Md., Dana Christmas and her husband, Kevin, Charlotte, N.C., Ross Rainey and his wife, Maria, Jefferson, and Ellen Rector, Jefferson; 10 great-grandchildren, Amelia, Braden, Adelyn, Elliot, Jesse and Simon Wiley, Will and Jackson Christmas, Harrison and Charlotte Rainey.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Sam Whitmire, Barnesville, and Taylor Whitmire, Toccoa; three sisters, Martha Whitmire, Lavina Neal, of Conyers, and Quilla Whiten, Portland, Ore.; and sons-in-law, Daniel Rainey and Mike Rector.
Graveside service: Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 2609 North 29 Highway, Anderson, South Carolina, with the Rev. Bill Rigsby officiating.
The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions can be made to the Jefferson First United Methodist Church, 188 Martin Street, Jefferson, Ga. 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga. 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
