HOSCHTON - H. Kenneth Wells, 80, Hoschton, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Mr. Wells was born on November 29, 1938, in Griffin, to the late Herman and Nora Wells. He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Pat Wells.
He served in the United States Navy and worked as an operations manager for a transportation logistics company. He was an avid fan of the University of Georgia.
Survivors include his son, Kenneth Wells, Dacula; daughter, Denise Rosenkampff, Johns Creek; sister, Loretta Foster, Mariett; grandchildren, Easton Thomas, Lance Wells, Kade Wells, Jewel Wells and Pace Rosenkampff.
A graveside service for immediate family and closest friends will be held on Thursday, October, 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Decatur City Cemetery in Decatur.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green St. Hwy. 53, Braselton, Ga., 30517, is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In