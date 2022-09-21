COMMERCE - H. Lee Chambers, 50, Commerce, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
Born on July 17, 1972 in Athens, Mr. Chambers was the son of Harold and Beverly Fountain Chambers. He was a heavy equipment operator with Sullivan and he was preceded in death by a son, Harold Levi Chambers.
Funeral service: Monday, September 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, September 25, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In