COMMERCE - H. Lee Chambers, 50, Commerce, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Born on July 17, 1972 in Athens, Mr. Chambers was the son of Harold and Beverly Fountain Chambers. He was a heavy equipment operator with Sullivan and he was preceded in death by a son, Harold Levi Chambers.

Funeral service: Monday, September 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, September 25, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of September 25-October 1

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.