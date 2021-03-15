COMMERCE - Hailey Alford Fleming Sr., 94, Commerce, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 at Brookside Assisted Living.
Mr. Fleming was born in Hartwell to the late John and Nora Gilliam Fleming. Mr. Fleming was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Commerce and was a U.S. Army veteran.
Mr. Fleming dedicated 37 years to the educational mission of helping students acquire the knowledge and life skills necessary to become productive citizens. He taught at Lula, Jefferson, Commerce and Jackson County high schools during his career after receiving his BSA in 1950 from UGA. He later completed his Master’s and Specialist degrees at UGA.
Hearing a success story of one of his former students is one of Mr. Fleming’s greatest pleasures. His former students work in a variety of agricultural careers. Five of his students carried on his calling by becoming Agriculture Education teachers.
Mr. Fleming set a standard of excellence for his FFA members that helped them bring home many awards. He had 76 students named state FFA winners. He coached nine teams to national FFA competitions including Public Speaking, two in Meats Evaluation, Land Judging, Livestock Judging and Dairy Judging. His students also won district honors in the Electrification, Forestry and Parliamentary Procedure competitions. His FFA chapters produced seven state FFA officers, four FFA scholarship winners, countless Georgia Planter Degree recipients, and eight American Farmer Degree winners. Mr. Fleming was always willing to share his tricks of the trade and ideas with other teachers that could make them more competitive.
Mr. Fleming was an active member of the GVATA. He served as president and vice president as well as on various committees. He was also selected to pilot the first Agribusiness program in Georgia and served many years on the State Livestock Show Committee. Jackson County residents raised funds to endow the annual “Hailey Fleming Agricultural Scholarship.”
Mr. Fleming received the Honorary Georgia Planter and American Farmer Degrees. He was the Jackson County Teacher of the Year in 1981 and served as the Jackson County Vocational Education Supervisor for three years until his retirement in 1987.
Mr. Fleming was preceded in death by his wife, Runelle Jones Fleming.
Mr. Fleming is survived by his sons, Al Fleming (Ann), Commerce, and the Rev. John Fleming (Jeanette), Jasper; sister, Johnnie Wilson, Lavonia; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. from Grey Hill Cemetery with the Revs. John Fleming, David Sharpton and Kathy Lamon officiating.
Mr. Fleming’s visitation room will be open Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his scholarship fund for any Jackson County youth interested in majoring in the agricultural fields: H.A. Fleming Trust Fund, c/o Gary W. Black, P.O. Box 1700, Commerce, Ga. 30529.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
