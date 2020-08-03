JEFFERSON - Hal Eugene Starr, 90, Jefferson, passed away March 11, 2020 at his residence.
A native of Hickory, North Carolina, he was born July 2, 1929 to the late Clorus and Oma Hill Starr. A former resident of Jacksonville, Florida, he was a member and deacon of the First Baptist Church of Winder. Mr. Starr served on the search committee for the current pastor and was preceded by a brother, Billy Joe Starr. Mr. Starr was a retiree of Southern Bell Telecommunications.
Surviving family members include, late wife, Betty Heavner Starr; children, Nita (Jeff Wilmoth) Starr and Freda Starr; grandchildren, Danny (Janelle) Jackson, Christie Jackson, Chelsea Prevatt, Rachel (Cory) Bramlett, Maggie McGhee, Jessica (Matthew) Burgess, Amanda (Ben) Campbell and Abby Wilmoth; great- grandchildren, Mac Jackson, Zeke Jackson and Lydia Burgess.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sheridan House, Family Ministries, 1700 Flamingo Road, Davie, Fla. 33325.
Interment was in Jacksonville Memory Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In