COMMERCE - Hal Rondal Hanley, 72, Commerce, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Hanley was born in Gainesville to Peggy Williams DeWeese of Athens and the late Hal M. Hanley. He was a used car dealer and loved collecting sports memorabilia and antique fishing equipment. He was a member of NFLCC.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Hanley is survived by his wife, Janice Herrin Hanley, Commerce; son, Hal Hanley, Commerce; daughter, Becky Duke (Doug), Commerce; two grandchildren, Reagan and Grayson; and a number of cousins.
Memorial service: Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. W.R. Brown and Doug Duke officiating. Due to the ongoing pandemic, social distancing and proper face coverings will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In