COMMERCE - Hannah Lynn Gee, Commerce, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Hannah was born on March 16, 1996 at BJC Medical Center. She was the beloved daughter of Shawn and Tammy (Smith) Gee. She is survived by her brother; Chris Gee, of the residence.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Dallas Gee, Harvey Smith and Vernice Smith.
Hannah attended Pond Fork Baptist Church and was loved by all who knew her sweet spirit.
Funeral service: Thursday June 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Pond Fork Baptist Church, 2615 Pond Fork Church Road, Pendergrass Georgia 30567. The Revs. Johnny Knight and Derrick Knight will officiate the service. Miss Gee will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Pond Fork Baptist Church.
The family requests that donations be made to help with final expenses directly to Ivie Funeral Home in person or on the website donation tab.
Ivie Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Hannah Lynn Gee. Iviefuneralhomecommerce.com, 706-335-3178.
