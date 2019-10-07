JEFFERSON - Hannah Marie Wood, 29, Jefferson, is now at peace with the Lord. She left this world on Thursday, October 3, 2019.
Hannah was born in Hall County, a daughter to Cindy Marie Hall Wood and Lyndal Gregory Wood. Hannah graduated from Lanier Technical College, was attending Regent University, and was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Jefferson. Hannah was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Lyndal and Jean Wood, and her maternal grandparents, William and Mary Hall.
Survivors include her son, Gregory-Jayce Cutler Coe, and daughter, Lillian-Grace Cheyenne Wood, both of Jefferson; mother, Cindy Hall Wood, Gastonia, N.C.; father, Lynn Wood and his wife Janie, Jefferson; brother, Taylor Wood and his wife Charley, Hoschton; sister, Amber Wilburn and her husband Michael, Gainesville, brother, Stephen Bennett and his wife Ashley, Olive Branch, Miss.; six nieces and nephews also survive.
Hannah was a wild, unbridled and beautiful soul who lived her life to the fullest. She was brave and fearless and she was strong. She faced things in her life that most people couldn’t imagine, but she faced them with strength and hope. Hannah ultimately lost her life due to addiction, but that addiction didn’t define her. What defined her was that she was a loved child of the King. She had a fierce love for her children and a loyalty to her family. She brought joy to the people who knew her, she accepted people for who they were, and was never afraid to let people know exactly what she was thinking. Hannah was loved by many people in her life that were taken too soon. She will be sorely missed.
Funeral service: Monday, October 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Ebenezer United Methodist Church with Bill Bennett officiating. The burial will follow in the Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery with Jereme Davis, Jayson Davis, Jesse Coe, Jody Wells, Lee Wells and Ken McDonald honored as pallbearers.
Visitation: Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to Second Chance Recovery Center, 760 North Chase St., Athens, Ga., 30601, or Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 1368 Ebenezer Rd., Jefferson, Ga., 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
