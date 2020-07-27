TALMO - Hansel Harvey Williams, 84, Talmo, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Mr. Williams was born in Jackson County, a son to the late Grover and Verbie Grace Millwood Williams. Mr. Williams was a heavy equipment operator and a member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church in Pendergrass, where he served as a deacon. In addition to his parents, Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his sisters, Hazel Patterson, Peggy Shope and Blanche Stephens; and his brother, Henry Williams.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Alice Williams, Talmo; daughters, Melanie Satterfield and her husband Ronnie, Clermont, and Angela Hulsey and her husband Steve, Pendergrass; grandchildren, Captain Matt Satterfield and his wife Nicole, Philadelphia, N.Y., and Whitney Hulsey, Pendergrass.
Funeral service: Friday, July 24, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the Mountain Creek Baptist Church with Doug Pinion officiating. The burial will follow in the Mountain Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Ronnie Satterfield, Steve Hulsey, Roy Evans, Chris Hayes, Stanley O’Dell and Tim Patterson honored as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Friday, July 24, 2020 from 1:30 until 3 p.m. at Mountain Creek Baptist Church, prior to the service.
Those attending are asked to maintain the recommended social distancing of six feet and please wear protective masks in accordance with guidelines concerning the Coronavirus.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Mountain Creek Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 510, Pendergrass, Ga. 30567 or the Kindred Hospice Athens, 855 Gaines School Rd. G, Athens, Ga. 30605.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway. Jefferson, Ga. 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
