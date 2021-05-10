Harlan Lamar Waters passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021.
He was the son of the late James Raydus and Theta Mable Winningham Waters. He was born on September 10, 1934 in Dunlap, Tenn. He was preceded in death by his late wife, Suzie Bell Waters; brothers, James, Harold, Joe, Lloyd, David and Harsley Waters; and granddaughter, Samantha Waters Lee.
Harlan served as an MP in the Army in the European Theater during the Korean War. Harlan was raised a 3rd Degree Mason in the Riverdale Masonic Lodge in 1981. He was coronated a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason in 2003. He served as Master of Kadosh, Valley of Chattanooga, Tenn. for four years and was Emeritus Master for four years. He is Past Master and Life member of Cleveland Lodge #134, Cleveland, Tenn. He is Past Sovereign Master of AMD. He is a member of Kerbela Shrine Center, Knoxville, Tenn. He received the Rob Morris Award in Harmony Chapter of the Eastern Star in Cleveland, Tenn. He was also a member of numerous other organizations.
He is a member of StonePath Church in Maysville, GA.
Harlan is survived by his wife, Joan Wood Waters; children, John Waters (Linda), Newnan, Randy Waters, Jonesboro, Bill Waters (Mary), McDonough, Gale Waters Miller (Rick), Clermont, Fla., Ray Waters (Donna), Fayetteville, Janice Bowen, Cleveland, Tenn., Rose Adams, Columbus, Almeda Massengil (Ronnie), Athens, Tenn., Becky Bishop (James), Athens, Tenn., Lisa Sharpton (Victor), Locust Grove, and Lyn Gibbs (Danny), Locust Grove; sisters, Bonnie Waters White, Chattanooga, Tenn., Shelby Jean Waters, Chattanooga, Tenn., Patricia Waters Woodburn (David), Dalton, and Joyce Waters Bridges (John), Ringgold. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Carey Strickland officiating. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park and Mausoleum, Jonesboro, with Masonic graveside rites.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
