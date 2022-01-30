COMMERCE - Harlen Edgar Loggins, 83, Commerce, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Born in White County, he was the son of the late Samuel Edward and Pauline Jackson Loggins. Mr. Loggins was proceeded in death by his wife, Bonnie Cowart Loggins; and his sister, Mozelle Smith Miller.
Mr. Loggins was a veteran of the United States Army. Following his honorable discharge in 1965, he continued serving his country for six years in the Army Reserves. After leaving the Army, he was self-employed in the pulpwood business for many years.
Survivors include four daughters, Sandra (Benny) Brown, Braselton, Carol (Greg) McDonald, Jefferson, Gwen (Jim) Venable, Jefferson, and Janice Strickland, Commerce; one son, Kenneth Loggins, Jefferson; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three nieces; one nephew; and numerous other relatives.
Graveside service: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Howington Cemetery with Eric Shelton officiating.
Little Ward Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.little-wardfuneralhome.com.
