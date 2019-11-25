DANIELSVILLE - Harold Clayton Nix, Danielsville, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the age of 76.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine Hill Nix; sons and daughters-in-law, Tim and Renee Nix, and Steven and Diane Nix; brother and sister-in-law, Rudolph and Birdie Nix; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home in Danielsville.
Funeral service: Monday, November 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Shiloh Baptist Church, Danielsville. Pastors Sean Thomas, Zack Holtzclaw and Robert Whitehead will be officiating.
Harold was an avid hunter and fisherman as well as a member at Gilead Baptist Church in Danielsville.
Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund in honor of Harold online or by mail to 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Md., 20852.
The family would like to say a special thank you to all the loving home health professionals, Trademark Transport and DaVita Dialysis that provided care for Harold.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home – Danielsville is in charge of arrangements.
