LULA - Harold David Caudell, 91, Lula, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022.
Born on June 7, 1931 in Homer, he was a son of the late Willie Clarence Caudell and Elsie Young Caudell. Mr. Caudell was a United States Army Veteran having proudly served his country during the Korean War. He was self-employed and worked with vinyl siding, pest control and was most known for gutter installation. Harold was a former Mayor of Lula and a very active member of Belton Baptist Church. He enjoyed collecting old tractors and making coffee at Lula Grocery, which he did for over five years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Christeene Caudell; and brother and sister-in-law, Roy Clarence Caudelle and Margaret Patton Caudelle.
Survivors include his nephews, Roy Gregory “Greg” Caudelle (Susan Jordan Caudelle), Lula and Hunter Gregory Caudelle (fiancé, Brittney Cooper), Lula; and many friends.
Funeral service: Friday, October 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Belton Baptist Church with the Rev. Robert Nix officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Pastor Phillip Gillespie officiating. Full military honors will be provided by the Grant Reeves Veterans' Honor Guard.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m.at McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home.
McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia, Georgia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements. An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.
