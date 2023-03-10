STATHAM - Harold Dean Hayes, 80, Statham, entered rest Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Mr. Hayes was born in Athens, a son of the late William P. Hayes and the late Nora Bell Sauls Hayes. Mr. Hayes was a Vietnam Army Veteran and a retired truck driver with Brown and Overnight Trucking companies. Mr. Hayes was a member of Ebenezer Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hayes is preceded by his wife, Eugenia Howard Hayes.
Survivors include a son, George Douglas Pinion Jr. (Leslie), Talmo; and grandchildren, Logan, Kaden and Tate Pinion.
Funeral service: Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the Ebenezer Methodist Church with Pastor Brent Gilstrap officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ebenezer Methodist Church, 1368 Ebenezer Church Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
