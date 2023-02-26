DANIELSVILLE - Harold Edward Appleby, 85, Danielsville, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023.
He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Gloria Jean Appleby. They were married on June 13, 1961.
He was born in Wyoming, Pennsylvania, on November 17, 1937, to Harold E. Appleby and Emma Helen Smith Appleby.
He served his country by joining the Navy, at age 18, from June 1955 until November 1958, serving in the Korean War aboard the USS Orion. He was retired from the Department of Defense.
He enjoyed camping with his family and traveled after retirement for several years with his wife, Gloria. He was the scout master for his boys growing up. He taught them everything he knew about cars, gardening and life in general. He enjoyed spending time with his family, reading, telling stories and jokes. He recently began baking sweets for his boys to enjoy. He left us with many memories we will always cherish.
He is also preceded in death by son, Harold Edward "Eddie" Appleby.
He is survived by his sons, Russell D. Appleby, Alan W. (Liz) Appleby, Harold W "Butch" (Johnette) Appleby and Gary W. (Tina) Appleby; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
No services are planned.
