Harold Eric Friedlund, 84, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home in Hoschton.
He was born on March 10, 1936 to Elsa and Eric Friedlund. He was a member of Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church in Dacula. He worked for Signode and Paslode most of his life. His hobbies were golfing and bowling. He was truly a generous and very kind man who had a heart of gold. He will be missed by all family members and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Carol Friedlund; children, Sharon Friedlund and Jean Dufresne; step-children, Cindy Coronelli, Clark Cooper and Cathy Cummings; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy Thomson and Lee Thomson; sons-in-law, Stephen Dufresne and Phil Cummings; grandchildren, Phillip Gillenwater, Nicky Bullock, Amber Gillenwater, Eric and Sam Dufresne, Richard and Jenny Coronelli, Elizabeth and Aaron Cooper and Allison and Jake Cummings; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church in Dacula.
