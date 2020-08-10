friedlund

Harold Eric Friedlund, 84, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home in Hoschton.

He was born on March 10, 1936 to Elsa and Eric Friedlund. He was a member of Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church in Dacula. He worked for Signode and Paslode most of his life. His hobbies were golfing and bowling. He was truly a generous and very kind man who had a heart of gold. He will be missed by all family members and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Carol Friedlund; children, Sharon Friedlund and Jean Dufresne; step-children, Cindy Coronelli, Clark Cooper and Cathy Cummings; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy Thomson and Lee Thomson; sons-in-law, Stephen Dufresne and Phil Cummings; grandchildren, Phillip Gillenwater, Nicky Bullock, Amber Gillenwater, Eric and Sam Dufresne, Richard and Jenny Coronelli, Elizabeth and Aaron Cooper and Allison and Jake Cummings; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church in Dacula.

