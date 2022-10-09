JEFFERSON - Harold J. Rives, 72, Jefferson, entered rest Friday, October 7, 2022.

Mr. Rives was born in Winder, a son of the late Chester and Mary Doster Rives. Mr. Rives was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Tull–Ryerson Steel after 43 years of service.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Rives is preceded by a daughter, Rhonda Jean Rives Collins.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Jean Fambrough Rives, Jefferson; two sisters, Mary Frances Rives and Wanda Mahaffey, Jefferson; and brother, Larry Rives (Juanita) of Jefferson.

In accordance with the wishes of Mr. Rives, his remains have been cremated and his family will hold a private memorial service at their home at a later date.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467 Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of October 9-15

