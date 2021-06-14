thompson

Harold James Thompson, 77, husband of 54 years to Linda Fitzpatrick Thompson, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Born in Commerce, he was the son of the late John Quillian Thompson and Inez Murray Thompson Parr. He was also preceded in death by his step-father, Leroy Parr; brother, Aubrey Thompson; and sister, Sue Thomas.

Mr. Thompson attended Ila Baptist Church. He loved being on his farm and working with his hands.

Survivors in addition to his wife, include one daughter, Cindy (Dan) Howington, Greensboro; son, Kevin John Thompson, Ila; and brother, Nelson (Barbara) Thompson.

Funeral service: Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Danielsville Chapel with the Rev. Jerome Howell officiating. Interment will follow at Ila Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Ila Baptist Church.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of June 13-19

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.