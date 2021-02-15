TALMO - Harold Leon Pettyjohn Sr., 77, Talmo, entered into rest Friday, February 12, 2021.
Mr. Pettyjohn was born in DeKalb County, a son of the late Claud and Mattie Estelle Buffington Pettyjohn and was retired from Pilgrims Pride Live Haul. In addition to his parents, Mr. Pettyjohn is preceded by two brothers, Robert and Paul Pettyjohn; and two sisters, Evelyn Lewallen and Vivian Hepner.
Survivors include two sons, Harold Pettyjohn Jr., Talmo, and Randy Pettyjohn, Hoschton; one daughter, Lisa Buckner, Seneca, South Carolina; one sister, Doris Swanson, Atlanta; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 4 p.m. from the Talmo Baptist Church with the Reverends Mark Spence, Phil Carpenter and Harold Pettyjohn Jr. officiating with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to please maintain safe social distancing and please wear a protective mask due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
