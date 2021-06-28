Harold Lonzo Wood, 91, was born May 27, 1930 and retired from life Sunday, June 27, 2021.
He was the son of the late Lester Paul and Allie Burroughs Wood of Commerce. He moved to Clarkesville in the 60s and worked as a lineman and telephone installer for Standard Telephone Co. until he retired. He lived, worked and enjoyed the great outdoors of the mountains. Family, bees, hunting and farming were his great joys.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Pitts Wood; son, John Anthony Wood; daughter, Terrie Wood Mycrink; and siblings, John, Lester, AJ, Ruby, Charles and Jimmy.
He leaves behind many friends. He never met a stranger and every stranger he met became his friend. His great stories and humor will be missed by all that knew him.
He is survived by son, Michael Wood, Clarkesville; daughter, Amy Wood Roseman Ebert, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Mesha and Zachery Roseman, Tennessee; brothers, Ralph, Dilmus and Ted; sisters, Eunice, Brenda and Mary; and many nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
