COMER - Harold Max West, 82, Comer, went on to his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
Max was born on October 31, 1940, in Atlanta, to James Harold West and Agnes Estelle Tillman West. He was raised in College Park, where he attended Russell High School and graduated Class of 1959. While in high school, he was a member of the JROTC and competed on the air rifle team.
He attended Georgia Tech and was a member of the rifle team. He was a member of the Army Reserve for six years, where he served in communications. He was a licensed pilot.
Max married Edna Athalia Swinson on March 28, 1970. After marriage, they lived in College Park for seven years. Later, they moved to Fayetteville, where they were faithful and active members of Flat Creek Baptist Church for over 30 years. Max served as a deacon and a term as chairman of the board of deacons and actively worked with the Promise Class for over 20 years.
He worked for AT&T for 36 years. Max was a member of the F&AM Lodge in Fayetteville for many years. After retiring, Max and Edna moved to Comer, where they were active members of Comer Baptist Church for 12 years.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Edna Athalia Swinson West; his son, James Edward West, his wife, Jessica Elizabeth West, and their children, Anna Kate and Morgan Grace; his daughter, Laura Leigh West Timmons, her husband, Stephen Timmons, and their children, Mary Beth, Jackson and Marcus; his sister, Joyce Gibson and her children, Kathleen and Billy; his sister-in-law, Jessie Maroy Swinson Barbee (Steve Barbee); and a large extended family and close friends and members of Flat Creek Baptist Church.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Comer Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Comer City Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, February 17, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
