HOSCHTON - Harold Melton Green, 81, Hoschton, GA, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
Harold was born on September 5, 1940 to Harold Forrest Greene and Ethel Edmondson Haley in Soddy, Tenn. After graduating from Mount Berry Boys High School in 1958, he went on to study at Berry College and then joined the United States Army.
In 1963, he married the love of his life, Bette Jane Fennell. They went on to have three children, Sean, Kathleen and Patty, and were married 58 years.
In 1965, Harold’s service in the Army concluded and he began working at Eastman Kodak, kicking off a 35-year career with the company. The Green family moved around the country landing in such spots as Florida, New York and Washington. After retiring, Harold began a second career in real estate. He loved building and selling homes in Hoschton.
Harold loved his church. He was an avid golfer, fisherman and NASCAR fan. He was a very proud and active member of the Freemasons. He spent much of his time rooting for the Atlanta Braves and spoiling his grandchildren as much as possible.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ethel.
He is survived by his wife, Bette; his three children, Sean (Brandi) Green, Kathleen (John) Heard and Patty (David) Moore; his 10 grandchildren, Jackson and Lucy Green, Emma and Ellis Heltsley, Jack and Asa Heard, and Aidan, O’Bryan, Delaney and Katie Moore; and his sister, Wanda Faye Straub.
Memorial service: Monday, December 27, 2021 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Devine officiating. Burial will follow at Evans Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Monday, December 27, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Harold’s memory to his beloved church, Arbor Pointe Church @ West Jackson, in Hoschton, Ga., (https://www.arborpointe.org/give-today).
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com. Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In