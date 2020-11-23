Harold Pritchett, 77, of the Red Hill Community, passed away Friday evening, November 20, 2020, at his home.
Born August 9, 1943 in Commerce, he was the son of the late Edgar Milton and Sarah Zilpha Herbert Pritchett. He served as a police officer for 25 years with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and later as a security guard for Athens Regional Medical Center for 17 years. He was a member of the NRA, Single Action Shooting Society and Cherokee Cowboy Gun Club.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Pritchett; sons and daughters-in-law, Eddie and Tamara Pritchett, Danielsville, and Matthew and Diana Ross, Nicholson; daughter Shannon Pritchett,, Jefferson; sister Sharon Norris, Dry Pond community; grandchildren, Logan, Randi, Tatum, Brooklyn and Caden; and great-grandchildren, Carter and Colton.
Memorial service: Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the B. D. Ginn Memorial Chapel of Ginn Funeral Home with Joe Greene officiating. The family is at the home.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 2 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at ginnfuneralhome.com.
