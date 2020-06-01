NICHOLSON - Harold Ralph Osborn, 81, Nicholson, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Osborn was born in Homer to the late William Hubert and Elsie Elizabeth Kesler Osborn. He was a member of Nails Creek Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Army Reserve. Mr. Osborn was retired from Georgia Springs.

Mr. Osborn is survived by his sisters, Lynda Dodd (Jimmy), Commerce, and Helen Bellamy, Toccoa; and brothers, Willard Osborn, Homer, and Swayne Osborn (Winnie), Homer.

Due to the current situation with COVID19, there will be a private family graveside service Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Nails Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Duane Eller officiating.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.

