COMMERCE - Harold “Sport” Gailey, 92, Commerce, died Monday, January 27, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Gailey was born in Commerce to the late Claude Hampton and Woodie McDonald Gailey. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a salesman at Tucker’s. Sport was loved by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Mr. Gailey was preceded in death by his sister, Catherine Thompson; and brother, Parks Gailey.

Mr. Gailey is survived by his wife, Lucy Langford Gailey, Commerce; sister, Inez Davis, Dunwoody; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service: Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Brother Roger Loggins and Brother Wayne Heath officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week fo February 2-8

