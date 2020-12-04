JEFFERSON - Harold Thomas Voyles, 74, Jefferson, entered into rest Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
Mr. Voyles was born in Pendergrass, a son of the late Horace and Eva Irvin Voyles, and was the owner of a successful cattle, poultry and timber harvesting operation. Harold was known for his honesty and hard work ethic. In addition to his parents, Mr. Voyles is preceded by a sister, Betty Lou Stephens; and brothers, Louis, Billy, Bobby and Steve.
Survivors include his wife, Mildred Motes Voyles, Jefferson; two sons, Darrell Voyles and Jimmy Voyles and his wife Melissa, all of Jefferson; step-children, Sheila Greene, Johnny Dispain, Susan Voyles, Dee Ledford, Cindy Williamson and her husband Chet, and Matt Dispain and his wife Christina; two sisters, Geraldine Brooks and her husband Raymond, South Carolina, and Mary Lee, Murrayville; brother, Elbert Voyles and his wife Judy, Lula; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. James Kanaday and Jimmy Peck officiating with burial to follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce, Georgia. Gentleman honored as pallbearers are Bailey Dispain, Joey Dispain, Scott Dispain, Kevin Voyles, Clinton Westbrook and Zach Williamson.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In