JEFFERSON - Harold Whisanant, 80, Jefferson (Arcade community) entered rest Thursday, January 05, 2023.
Mr. Whisanant was born in Pendergrass, the son of the late Wilburn William and Fanny Lee Smith Whisanant. Mr. Whisanant was a mechanic for the bus shop of the Jackson County School System.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Whisanant is also preceded by his wife, Lois Annamae Bond Whisanant; and two daughters, Debra Elaine Hildreth and Linda Ann Lancaster.
Survivors include sons, Timothy Whisanant and his wife Ann McDaniel, Jefferson (Arcade community), and Gene Whisanant and his wife Birdymae, Maysville; 12 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Bo Whisnant officiating, with burial to follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Monday, January 9, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
