BALDWIN - Harry Delford “Doc” Smith, 74, Baldwin, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Born on April 14, 1945 in Baldwin, he was a son of the late John Henry “Bill” and Hazel Lewallen Smith. Mr. Smith was a supervisor over the cutting department at Grady Garment. He drove a school bus for Banks County School System and worked at Boling's Feed Store and Gillsville Manufacturing. Mr. Smith was a member of Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church and the Lions Club. He enjoyed riding, country music and collecting Coca-Cola and Mickey Mouse memorabilia.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Ellen Smith Lewallen and Kenneth.
Survivors include his son, Delford Lane Smith, Homer; four grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Thelma Smith, Hollywood; sister and brother-in-law, Gail and Edward Kelley, Baldwin; numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
A private family graveside service will be held at Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Elders Kenny Kilby and Terrell Simmons will officiate.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123 or to the Lions Club, 300 West 22nd Street, Oak Brook, Ill. 60523-8842.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Ga., 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements.
